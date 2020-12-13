India

South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1004 Apprentice posts on rrchubli.in

The South Western Railway (RRC-SWR), Hubballi, has released a notification announcing 1004 vacancies for the post of Apprentices on its official website - rrchubli.in.

Interested candidates can visit the official website and complete the application process.

Indian railways 2020: Important dates

Starting date of online application - December 10, 2020

Last date of application - January 9, 2021

Total posts: 1004

Steps to apply

  • Go to the website - rrchubli.in

  • Click on the link which reads 'CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION' in the notice section

  • Enter all the details asked including your name, Aadhaar card number and phone number

  • After filling out the form, click 'Start Registration'

  • Upload the asked documents and pay the fees

  • You will receive a message on your phone number once the registration is successful

Eligibility criteria

  • Candidate should be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognised board

  • National Trade Certificate in the notified trade by NCVT

  • ITI Passed in relevant trade

  • Candidates within the age bar of 24-29 can apply for these vacancies.

