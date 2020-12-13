South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1004 Apprentice posts on rrchubli.in

The South Western Railway (RRC-SWR), Hubballi, has released a notification announcing 1004 vacancies for the post of Apprentices on its official website - rrchubli.in.

Interested candidates can visit the official website and complete the application process.

Indian railways 2020: Important dates

Starting date of online application - December 10, 2020

Last date of application - January 9, 2021

Total posts: 1004

Steps to apply

Go to the website - rrchubli.in

Click on the link which reads ' CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION' in the notice section

Enter all the details asked including your name, Aadhaar card number and phone number

After filling out the form, click 'Start Registration'

Upload the asked documents and pay the fees

You will receive a message on your phone number once the registration is successful

Eligibility criteria