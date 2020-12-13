South Western Railway Recruitment 2020: Apply for 1004 Apprentice posts on rrchubli.in

The South Western Railway (RRC-SWR), Hubballi, has released a notification announcing 1004 vacancies for the post of Apprentices on its official website - rrchubli.in.
Interested candidates can visit the official website and complete the application process.
Indian railways 2020: Important dates
Starting date of online application - December 10, 2020
Last date of application - January 9, 2021
Total posts: 1004
Steps to apply
Go to the website - rrchubli.in
Click on the link which reads 'CLICK HERE TO SUBMIT ONLINE APPLICATION' in the notice section
Enter all the details asked including your name, Aadhaar card number and phone number
After filling out the form, click 'Start Registration'
Upload the asked documents and pay the fees
You will receive a message on your phone number once the registration is successful
Eligibility criteria
Candidate should be 10th class passed or its equivalent (under 10+2 exam system) with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognised board
National Trade Certificate in the notified trade by NCVT
ITI Passed in relevant trade
Candidates within the age bar of 24-29 can apply for these vacancies.
