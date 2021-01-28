Sourav Ganguly undergoes second round of angioplasty, two stents inserted; WB CM Mamata Banerjee visits

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visits former Indian skipper and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly at Apollo hospitals.

After undergoing angioplasty two more stents were implanted to clear his clogged coronary arteries.

Confirming that the stents were implanted, the hospital officials also mentioned that under the monitoring of cardiac surgeon Devi Shetty and Aftab Khan, the 48-year-old Ganguly is ‘stable’.

“Earlier this day after several medical tests and angioplasty, it was decided to implant two other stents to clear Ganguly’s coronary arteries,” mentioned the officials.

After meeting Ganguly, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that he had spoken with the former Indian skipper and claimed that he was ‘stable’ and will be fit soon.

Notably, the former Indian skipper has been hospitalized twice in January following ‘chest discomfort’.

On January 2, following a mild heart attack, Ganguly was admitted to Woodlands Hospital on January 2. After angioplasty three blockages were found in Ganguly’s arteries. A stent was implanted in the artery having 90 per cent blockage and was discharged on January 7. 20 days after discharge, Ganguly following ‘mild pain’ in the chest was admitted to Apollo on January 27.