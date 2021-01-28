West Bengal: TMC govt passes resolution against farm bills; BJP chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in Assembly

Kolkata: In view of the constant protests of the farmers demanding repeal of the farm laws, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during the second day of the West Bengal Assembly session passed a resolution against the BJP-led central government’s farm laws. The decision of the Chief Minister was supported by the Congress and the Left Front.

Terming the three farm laws as ‘anti-farmer’, Mamata also urged everyone to hit the streets and force the BJP government to repeal the farm laws and also alleged that the BJP is purposely maligning the protesting farmers by calling them ‘anti-nationals’.

“If the farmers suffer there will be food shortage across the country. The farm bills will not just affect Haryana and Punjab but will also have an impact on Bengal so the BJP government should revoke the farm laws immediately,” mentioned Mamata adding that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should immediately resign if the laws are not repealed.

Pledging that the ruling Trinamool Congress is in support of the farmers, the TMC supremo said that she will lend all possible help to the protesting farmers.

Amidst chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’, BJP MLAs including those defected to the BJP from TMC left the assembly session and protested in the well.

According to the protesting MLAs, the laws should not be revoked as it is already passed by the BJP government.

“The Chief Minister claims that she is maintaining the culture of West Bengal. But her speeches don’t reveal so. There is no need of repealing the farm laws,” mentioned BJP MLA Manoj Tigga.

Notably, West Bengal has become the sixth non-BJP ruled state to pass a resolution against the farm laws introduced by the BJP government. Earlier, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Kerala and Delhi have passed resolutions against the contentious laws