Sonia, Rahul to be lifetime CWC members

New Delhi: The Congress is in the process of amending its constitution to make former party presidents as the lifetime members of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the policy-making body.

This may automatically bring Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the CWC, whose elections are to take place during the three-day AICC plenary in Raipur from February 24.

Senior party leader Ambika Soni may bring the necessary amendment in the party's constitution as the chairman of the Congress Constitution Committee for approval during the plenary session. Election panel chairman Madhu Sudan Mistry said the CWC elections are to take place during the plenary session and his team is ready for the election within 24 hours. Under the party constitution, half of the CWC members are elected in the plenary while the rest are nominated by the Congess president.

