e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis

PTIUpdated: Thursday, October 06, 2022, 10:33 AM IST
article-image
Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya | ANI
Follow us on

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Thursday joined the Bharat Jodo Yatra here, participating in a public event of the party after a long gap.

Amid cheers and slogan-shouting by party workers, Sonia Gandhi walked besides her son Rahul Gandhi and other leaders for a few kilometres in Mandya district of Karnataka.

A number of senior Congress leaders, including former chief minister Siddaramaiah and PCC president D K Shivakumar, walked along with the Gandhis.

Security personnel had a tough time controlling the crowds which jostled to get a glimpse of the Congress president.

This is the first time that Sonia Gandhi has joined a public event after recovering from COVID-19 earlier this year. The Congress president had contracted coronavirus twice and was also hospitalised.

Sonia Gandhi has not been electioneering or participating in public events of the party for a long time due to health reasons.

She had last participated in a roadshow in Varanasi in August 2016 where she sustained a shoulder injury and later underwent a surgery.

The 3,570 km long Bharat Jodo Yatra began from Kanyakumari on September 8. With the Yatra, the Congress said it wants to combat the alleged divisive politics of the BJP-led Central government.

RECENT STORIES

Girl allegedly raped, strangulated in UP's Mainpuri, investigation underway

Girl allegedly raped, strangulated in UP's Mainpuri, investigation underway

'Discrimination on basis of faith can lead to unstable happiness'

'Discrimination on basis of faith can lead to unstable happiness'

Delhi: Massive fire at cloth market in Gandhi Nagar, charred body found

Delhi: Massive fire at cloth market in Gandhi Nagar, charred body found

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya

Sonia Gandhi joins Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka's Mandya

Watch: Stormy weather in Patna leads to fall of effigy before Ravan dahan

Watch: Stormy weather in Patna leads to fall of effigy before Ravan dahan