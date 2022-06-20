Sonia Gandhi discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress President Sonia Gandhi | Photo: Twitter Image

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from the hospital today, Congress leader informed.

"Congress President Sonia Gandhi has been discharged from Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and is advised to take rest," Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications said in a Tweet.

After undergoing treatment for a fungal infection in her lower respiratory tract following a Covid-19 infection, Ramesh informed.

The Congress president was admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on Sunday owing to post-Covid issues.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala had said she will be in the hospital for a few days.

Earlier, sources at the hospital said Gandhi visited the facility for a routine medical check-up and was being examined by doctors.

Sonia Gandhi (75) tested positive for Covid-19 on June 2 and was recuperating. She was to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 8 and had sought more time from the probe agency, which has now issued a fresh summons for her to appear on June 23.

this a is developing story

(with PTI inputs)

