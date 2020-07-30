Sonia Gandhi admitted to Delhi hospital

Earlier in the day, Gandhi had held a virtual meet with Rajya Sabha MPs of the party. The meeting was organised through video conference and attended by top leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh. Former ministers A K Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ambika Soni, P Chidambaram and Jairam Ramesh were also part of the meeting.

The MPs raised concern over the current economic situation and the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country, the sources said. The current political situation was also discussed.

Speaking to ANI, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh said that there are several burning issues in the country that were discussed in the meeting. "We have discussed the way the Modi government has failed to handle COVID-19 pandemic. The political crisis of Rajasthan was also discussed in the meeting and how constitutional norms are being violated there openly. The incursion of China was also discussed. Sonia Gandhi said how Prime Minister Modi has lied on this issue by stating that even not a 1 inch of land has been grabbed by China," he said.

The meeting came after Sonia Gandhi had organised a similar meet for party's Lok Sabha members some time ago.

