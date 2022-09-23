Sonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

Goa court extends judicial custody of two accused in Sonali Phogat Case on Friday. | File Photo

Panaji: A court in Goa has extended the judicial custody of two persons arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat. The orders were given on Friday.

Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink. The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the custody of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh by 14 days, a police official said. The two, charged with murder, are lodged in the central jail at Colvale.

The official also said the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to interrogate Sagwan and Singh in jail has been allowed by the court. The case is being probed by the CBI, a team of which is in the coastal state.