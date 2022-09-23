e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

Sonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the custody of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 05:41 PM IST
article-image
Goa court extends judicial custody of two accused in Sonali Phogat Case on Friday. | File Photo

Panaji: A court in Goa has extended the judicial custody of two persons arrested in connection with the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sonali Phogat. The orders were given on Friday.

Phogat (43) was brought dead to a private hospital in Anjuna on August 23, with police claiming she was given an "obnoxious" substance mixed with water to drink. The Mapusa Judicial Magistrate First Class extended the custody of Sudhir Sagwan and Sukhwinder Singh by 14 days, a police official said. The two, charged with murder, are lodged in the central jail at Colvale.

The official also said the Central Bureau of Investigation's plea to interrogate Sagwan and Singh in jail has been allowed by the court. The case is being probed by the CBI, a team of which is in the coastal state.

Read Also
Sonali Phogat death case: CBI gathers evidence from Curlies nightclub, agency to record statements...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Sonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

Sonali Phogat murder case: Judicial custody of two accused extended by 14 days

Rajasthan: Pilot may land CM's job as Gehlot prepares to file nomination for Congress president's...

Rajasthan: Pilot may land CM's job as Gehlot prepares to file nomination for Congress president's...

Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered...

Bihar: CBI apprehends CGM of NHAI for accepting bribe of Rs 5 lakh, additional Rs 60 lakh recovered...

Telangana govt must increase backward Muslim quota to 8-12%: Asaduddin Owaisi

Telangana govt must increase backward Muslim quota to 8-12%: Asaduddin Owaisi

Karnataka police unearth blast plan, arrest four

Karnataka police unearth blast plan, arrest four