Sonali Phogat death case: CBI gathers evidence from Curlies nightclub, agency to record statements of 2 accused

Sonali Phogat death case: CBI gathers evidence from Goa restaurant, agency to record statements of two accused | PTI

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday gathered evidence from Curlie's shack at Anjuna, where Haryana BJP functionary and actor Sonali Phogat was alleged to have been 'drugged'. The agency is also set to record the statements of the accused—Sudhir and Sukhwinder—today.

The development comes after the CBI on Sunday recreated crime scenes at the Goa restaurant and at the Leoney Grand Resort in Vagator. Two teams were constituted to re-create the scene. The central agency also took a video of the scene of the crime and even pictures. The team also includes forensic experts.

On Saturday, the CBI took over the case from Goa police and registered an FIR in the case, which was followed by an order for a detailed probe in the case.

On September 12, Union Home Minister Amit Shah ordered a CBI probe into the TikTok star's death.

Goa CM Pramod Sawant had also recommended that the case be handed over to the CBI.

Earlier, on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar also assured the late actor's family that the probing agency would investigate Phogat's death as the family wasn't satisfied with the Goa police's investigation.

Sonali Phogat, who gained popularity through her TikTok videos, contested the Haryana election in 2019 as a BJP candidate. However, she lost to then Congress leader, Kuldeep Bishnoi, who had since joined the ruling saffron party. She has also appeared in Bigg Boss in 2020.