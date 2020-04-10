'Some pigs are more equal': Twitter furious over Wadhawan family's picnic to Mahabaleshwar amid lockdown

Maharashtra government on Friday sent a senior IPS officer on compulsory leave for allegedly giving travel permission to the Wadhawan family of DHFL Group from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Maharashtra Special Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry Amitabh Gupta was sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect till the pending of inquiry, which will be initiated against him.

"As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him," Deshmukh tweeted.