'Some pigs are more equal': Twitter furious over Wadhawan family's picnic to Mahabaleshwar amid lockdown

Maharashtra government on Friday sent a senior IPS officer on compulsory leave for allegedly giving travel permission to the Wadhawan family of DHFL Group from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that Maharashtra Special Principal Secretary in the Home Ministry Amitabh Gupta was sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect till the pending of inquiry, which will be initiated against him.
"As per discussion with Hon. CM, Mr Amitabh Gupta, Principal Secretary (special), has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect, till the pending of enquiry, which will be initiated against him," Deshmukh tweeted.
Soon after Anil Deshmukh tweeted, netizens took to Twitter and expressed their views. While some hailed Maharashtra Home Minister many netizens slammed Deshmukh for sending senior IPS officer Amitabh Gupta on compulsory leave. Taking to Twitter, IAS officer Ashok Khemka wrote: "This is an eyewash. Suspend and charge-sheet him for major penalty under rule 8 of the AIS (D&A) Rules."
The Wadhawan family along with others travelled from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar on Wednesday evening in their cars, even when both Pune and Satara districts are sealed amid ongoing lockdown for containing coronavirus. Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan are accused in Yes Bank and DHFL fraud cases.
The process to file a complaint has been initiated at the local police station for "violation" of lockdown norms. The Maharashtra home minister had informed that it will be inquired how 23 people of the Wadhawan family got permission to travel from Khandala to Mahabaleshwar.
