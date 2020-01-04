Soleimani killing: Shia Muslims protest in Lucknow

Lucknow: A group of Shia Muslims in Lucknow staged protest against the United States' targeted assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani.

Protesters raised slogans against America and held posters of Qasem and placard stating him 'martyr' and “seeking revenge” from US. The protest was led by prominent Shia cleric, Maulana Kalbe Jawad Naqavi at Chhota Imambara.

Soleimani was killed in a US drone strike in Baghdad. He was head of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force.

Maulana Jawad, who is believed to be close to BJP especially Rajnath Singh, had last week met the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to urge him that innocent Muslims held in CAA protests must be released. The Shia cleric also demanded inquiry into alleged police brutality in Muzaffarnagar where cops barged in a Madrassa and beat teachers and pupils badly.