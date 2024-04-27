 Horrifying Video! Speeding Pickup Truck Hits Cyclist, Drags Him For 2 Kms In Haryana’s Panniwala Mota; Victim Dies, Driver Thrashed By Angry Mob
Horrifying Video! Speeding Pickup Truck Hits Cyclist, Drags Him For 2 Kms In Haryana's Panniwala Mota; Victim Dies, Driver Thrashed By Angry Mob

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, April 27, 2024, 04:30 PM IST
In a tragic incident, a speeding pickup truck fatally hit and dragged a cyclist’s body for 2 kilometres near Haryana’s Panniwala Mota village on NH 9 on Saturday. The video of the incident, made by people who chased the truck and later confronted the driver, is currently going viral on social media. 

The victim, identified as 50-year-old Gurnam Singh from village Karmgarh, was cycling back to his village from Panniwala Mota when the pickup truck struck his bicycle near a police checkpoint on the highway. Despite efforts from a truck driver behind the pickup truck to signal and stop the vehicle, the pickup driver continued driving, dragging the trapped cyclist under the truck.

Eventually, the truck driver managed to stop the pickup truck by parking his own vehicle in front of it. He then courageously pulled the injured cyclist from under the pickup truck. Meanwhile, nearby angry bystanders started thrashing the pickup driver.

Watch the video here: 

Police register case

Following the incident, the police were informed, and Singh was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. However, doctors declared him dead upon arrival.

A case of murder has been registered against the pickup driver based on the statement of the deceased's relatives. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

