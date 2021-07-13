Smriti, Scindia, Sonowal on powerful panels

New Delhi:

Days after a major reshuffle, the Modi government reconstituted the powerful cabinet committees, bringing in Union ministers Smriti Irani, Bhupender Yadav and Sarbananda Sonowal as the new members of the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs headed by the prime minister.

Union ministers Arjun Munda, Virendra Kumar, Kiren Rijiju and Anurag Thakur have been included in the rejigged Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, according to a notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat on Monday night.

However, there has been no change in the composition of the country’s highest decision-making body on security affairs, the Cabinet Committee on Security, and the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, which takes a call on all important government appointments in the rank of joint secretary and above. The members of the Cabinet Committee on Security are PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah, FM Nirmala Sitharaman and EAM Jaishankar.