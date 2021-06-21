Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in Bengal, says 'CM is watching people die because they didn't vote for her'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the post-poll violence in the state. The Amethi MP also thanked the Calcutta High Court after it dismissed the petition to recall or stay its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee for examining complaints of post-poll violence in the state.

"I express my gratitude to the court as this will give belief to people who were harassed, murdered, & women who were raped that they will get justice. I'm seeing for first time in our democracy that CM is watching people dying because they didn't vote for her," Irani said.

"For the first time in our country, after the declaration of election results, thousands of people are leaving their homes/villages & crossing border & begging for forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee & TMC, saying they're ready to convert religion," she added.