Smriti Irani slams Mamata Banerjee over post-poll violence in Bengal, says 'CM is watching people die because they didn't vote for her'

Union Minister Smriti Irani on Monday slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the post-poll violence in the state. The Amethi MP also thanked the Calcutta High Court after it dismissed the petition to recall or stay its order directing the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to constitute a committee for examining complaints of post-poll violence in the state.
"I express my gratitude to the court as this will give belief to people who were harassed, murdered, & women who were raped that they will get justice. I'm seeing for first time in our democracy that CM is watching people dying because they didn't vote for her," Irani said.
"For the first time in our country, after the declaration of election results, thousands of people are leaving their homes/villages & crossing border & begging for forgiveness from Mamata Banerjee & TMC, saying they're ready to convert religion," she added.
Recalling the recent incident in which a 60-year-old woman approached the Supreme Court alleging gang rape by TMC members after the declaration of poll results, Irani questioned: "How much more rapes she'll (Banerjee) watch remaining silent?"
She said: "Women are taken away from their homes&being raped openly, be it Dalit or tribal woman. A 60-yr-old lady reached SC stating that she was raped in front of her 6 y/o grandson just because she was a BJP worker. How much more rapes she'll watch remaining silent?"
"Is common man safe in their state when Union Ministers' car was stone pelted by people. I would like to question people who call themselves human right activists, why didn't they held any procession in front of Press Club for women who were raped," she added.