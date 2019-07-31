Smriti Irani gets promoted to front row seat in Lok Sabha

Union minister Smriti Irani has earned a seat in the front row of Lok Sabha, an indication of her importance in Narendra Modi government 2.0. Irani did the near unthinkable by defeating Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha elections from Amethi, which has been the bastion of the Gandhi family.

According to Hindustan Times, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla cleared the sitting arrangements for new Lok Sabha. Apart with Irani, who was a minister in the earlier Modi government as well, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has also got a front row seat.