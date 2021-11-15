e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:14 PM IST

SKOCH Awards 2021: West Bengal govt bags two more awards; CM Mamata Banerjee celebrates

Aritra Singha
Mamata Banerjee | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal education and tourism department secured gold at Skoch award.

Talking to Free Press Journal, West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu expressed his happiness and also thanked the teachers and students after the higher education department had received Skoch award.

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari claimed that there are serious allegations regarding the ‘credibility’ of such awards.

“Government of West Bengal has won prestigious SKOCH Awards recently. There are serious allegations regarding the credibility of such awards,” said Suvendu.

Taking to Twitter West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also expressed her joy over the development.

“Proud moment for #Bengal! School Education Department and Higher Education Department of GoWB - both have won the prestigious SKOCH GOLD awards. Heartiest congratulations to all officials and members for this remarkable achievement,” said Mamata.

West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas slammed Suvendu for his claims and said that due to the ‘proper development’ of the Trinamool Congress government people of the state had accepted TMC and rejected BJP in the recently concluded Assembly polls.

Published on: Monday, November 15, 2021, 10:14 PM IST
