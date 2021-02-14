SKM slams Disha’s arrest, seeks immediate release

New Delhi

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers’ unions, on Sunday condem­n­ed the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi by Delhi Police during their probe into toolkit document case and demanded her immediate release. It also condemned Haryana Agriculture Minister JP Dalal’s comment on death of farmers protesting the farm laws and warned people would teach him a lesson for such "arrogance".

"The government has shamelessly admitted in Parliament that it has no data of the farmers who sacrificed their lives in the ongoing movement," said the statement issued by SKM leader Darshan Pal.

"The SKM is maintaining a blog site where such data is readily available if the government cares. It is the same callousness which resulted in the loss of lives so far."

Condemning Disha’s arrest, the SKM said she “stood in support of the farmers”. "We demand her immediate unconditional release,” SKM said in the statement.

At a mahapanchayat held at Indri in Karnal, Haryana, SKM leaders warned the BJP's days are "numbered as more and more farmers are getting awakened".

"Farmers’ resolve to fight unitedly, cutting across states and religions, is getting stronger with each mahapanchayat despite the government's divisive efforts. Rural India and agriculture is the main agenda for us," they said.

Candle marches being organised in villages and towns across the nation between 7 and 8 pm on Sunday, in support of the farmers' demand for scrapping the agri laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

More farmers are expected to join the protest sites in the coming days and make the movement formidably strong, the SKM said.

Activists in jail, terrorists on bail, says Shashi Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor reacted sharply and shared a picture of disgraced J&K DSP Davinder Singh who is out on bail, saying, "Activists in jail while accused terrorists are on bail. Wondering how our authorities would commemorate this case on the anniversary of Pulwama attack? You have the answer in this pair of headlines," as he shared the news of arrest of the climate activist.