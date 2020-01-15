Six months after Article 370 abrogation, Modi ministers including Rijiju, Irani to visit J&K

Nearly six months after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir, a group of Union ministers will be visiting the Union Territory later this month.
The team intends to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region, sources said on Wednesday.
The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.
The visit is an initiative of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the ministry is coordinating it, sources told PTI.
According to a report by The Indian Express, the Ministers will visit various districts in both Jammu and Kashmir in the seven day period between January 18 and 24. Reportedly, MoS (Home) G Krishan Reddy will be travelling to Ganderbal, while Ravi Shankar Prasad will visit Sopore in Baramulla and Smriti Irani is slated to visit Katra and Panthal areas of the Reasi district. Piyush Goyal is expected to visit the union territory January 19. Others travelling to the UT include Kiren Rijiju, RK Singh, Shripad Nayak and Gen VK Singh (retd).
According to a letter sent to state Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam, the ministers have received “background material” about the developmental activities via email.
(With inputs from agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)