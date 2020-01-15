Six months after Article 370 abrogation, Modi ministers including Rijiju, Irani to visit J&K

Nearly six months after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir, a group of Union ministers will be visiting the Union Territory later this month.

The team intends to spread awareness about the positive impact of abrogation of Article 370 provisions and the development measures taken by the government for the region, sources said on Wednesday.

The schedule for the visit of the ministers to the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir is likely to be finalised at a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers on January 17.