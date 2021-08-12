Six Maoists surrender to AP police

Amaravati

Six important members of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), including a divisional commander, surrendered to Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday, Director General of Police DG Sawang said.

While the divisional commander Chikkudu Chinna Rao alias Sudheer carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh on his head, two Area Committee members (ACM) Vanthala Vannu alias Mahita and Madakam Somidi carried Rs 4 lakh each, the DGP told a press conference.

Three others carried a reward of Rs one lakh each.

Of the six surrendered Maoists, four hailed from neighbouring Chhattisgarh.

The Visakha-East Divisional Commander Sudheer, who remained underground for 15 years, was involved in 93 offences, including 14 murders and 11 exchanges of fire. Sudheer hailed from Visakhapatnam district and was once arrested in 2008 and released from jail the next year.

Mahita was involved in 10 offences, including two murders and four exchanges of fire. She was involved in the murder of then Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao and ex-MLA Siveri Soma in 2017, the DGP said.

Somidi worked in the personal protection team of Maoist top leader Akkiraju Harigopal alias RK.

Somidi's husband Ranadev, a division committee member, was killed in an exchange of fire with police a few years ago.

The DGP said lack of public support and discrimination by the (Maoist) top cadre against the Adivasi cadre were some of the reasons for the surrender of the outlaws.

Published on: Thursday,August 12, 2021, 11:19 PM IST