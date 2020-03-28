Sit down, uncle and isolate yourself: Twitter slams ex-BJP MP Balbir Punj over 'chutti' remark as migrant workers leave Delhi

The coronavirus-enforced lockdown has triggered a mass exodus of migrant workers hailing from different states. The migrant labourers embarked journey to their native villages on foot.
After lockdown scores of migrant workers embarked journey to their native villages on as all modes of public transport were shut due to the 21-day nationwide lockdown imposed to combat the spread the novel coronavirus.
In Delhi-NCR region and Gujarat, hundreds of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were seen walking for days to reach their homes which was about 200 to 300 km away. A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengal's Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday.
Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.
However, Balbir Punj believes it was an irresponsible behavior. In a series of tweets, he went to slam the migrant workers. Punj who is a former journalist and two time BJP MP said that the migrant workers were going back home to enjoye their "chutti" (vacation) amid the outbreak.
He wrote on Twitter, "I may be accused of being anti poor. Fact is migrant labour hs behaved irresponsibly. PM asked all to stay put where ever they were.With nothing to do in Delhi they thought of catching up with their families or errands back home .They didn’t realise gravity of situation.Sad."
"Why migrants leaving Delhi ? For want of money or food ? NO. Just irresponsible. There is no money/ jobs waiting for them back home. It’s to utilise their forced ‘chutti’ to catch up with their families or errands back home. Gravity of situation hasn’t dawned on them," Punj added.
"What’s the mindset that’s motivating thousands to flee Delhi at great risk to themselves & others? Same which tells them to drive without helmets, seat belts , on the wrong side or after drinking. Philosophy: Take shortcuts, ignore risks. Plain irresponsible behaviour," Punj said.
He also went on to slam Bollywood Singer Kanika Kapoor who recently tested positive. "Thousands leaving Delhi & Kanika Kapoor hosting parties,underlines all that is wrong with India.Kapoor thinks her status makes her immune to virus. Migrants feel that with numbers on their side, they r safe. Both r irresponsible citizens.Virus respects neither status nor numbers."
"Why r they going?1. Are jobs waiting for them back home?2. Will they be safe from Corona there? 3. Why many don’t use helmets, seat belts, drive drunk or on wrong side? It is same irresponsible mindset that’s motivating many to leave Delhi ,risking their own, & others lives," he added.
Well, this did not go well with Twitterati and they went to slam him for his comment. Here's how they reacted;
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)