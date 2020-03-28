Sit down, uncle and isolate yourself: Twitter slams ex-BJP MP Balbir Punj over 'chutti' remark as migrant workers leave Delhi

In Delhi-NCR region and Gujarat, hundreds of migrant labourers from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan were seen walking for days to reach their homes which was about 200 to 300 km away. A group of 27 migrant labourers, who work in West Bengal's Hooghly district, walked about 160 km to reach Dumka in Jharkhand on Thursday.

Maharashtra Police on Thursday found over 300 migrant workers holed up inside two container trucks meant for carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan.

However, Balbir Punj believes it was an irresponsible behavior. In a series of tweets, he went to slam the migrant workers. Punj who is a former journalist and two time BJP MP said that the migrant workers were going back home to enjoye their "chutti" (vacation) amid the outbreak.

He wrote on Twitter, "I may be accused of being anti poor. Fact is migrant labour hs behaved irresponsibly. PM asked all to stay put where ever they were.With nothing to do in Delhi they thought of catching up with their families or errands back home .They didn’t realise gravity of situation.Sad."