Singhu Border incident: Police make second arrest for lynching of Dalit farmer at protest site

The police on Saturday made second arrest in the Singhu border killing case. According to a India Today report, Narayan Singh, of the Nihang community, was arrested from his village in Punjab.

The police said that Narayan Singh had gone back to his village, as per the police. He hails from Amarkot village in Punjab.

Earlier today, accused Saravjeet Singh of the Nihang community was sent to seven-day police custody. He had claimed responsibility for the murder and surrendered to the police on Friday evening. In his disclosure statement, he has named four people who the police are now tracking.

Earlier on Friday, a body of a man, with hands and legs chopped off, was found hanging on a police barricade at the farmers' protest site near the Singhu border, said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hansraj. An FIR has been registered in the case, said the DSP.

The man has been identified as Lakhbir Singh resident of village Cheema Khurd in Tarn Taran district of Punjab. The deceased, about 35-36 years old, who used to work as a labourer, has no criminal record or affiliation with any political party, informed the police.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala today condemned the brutal murder which took place at Singhu border.

He said this while interacting with reporters after inaugurating new office building of the Excise and Taxation Department in Gurugram in Sector 32 in front of Sir Chhotu Ram Bhavan in village Jharsa.

On the other hand, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati said that the lynching of a Dalit man at a farmer's protest site near the Delhi-Haryana border was extremely sad and shameful.

"The BSP demands that the Dalit chief minister of Punjab should give a financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job to the aggrieved family, as was done in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmer unions that is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's three agri laws, said a group of Nihangs has claimed responsibility for the brutal killing after the man allegedly tried to desecrate the 'Sarbloh Granth'.

(With agency inputs)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 05:55 PM IST