Singer Kanika Kapoor flouted quarantine advised at Mumbai airport and came to Lucknow amid coronavirus pandemic: UP Police

Now, it insists, “Ms Kapoor wasn’t screened for corona at Lucknow airport when she came from Mumbai as this facility is available only for international flights. The CMO also claims that Kapoor came to the city on 11 March, not 14 March as mentioned in the previous FIR. Besides, she was tested for the covid-19 on 19 March and report arrived on 20 March.”

An FIR was lodged against Ms Kapoor in Lucknow under IPC Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

“She came to Mumbai on 9 March from London. At the airport, she was advised to remain in isolation as per the Union government’s advisory (with regards to Corona). Still, she didn’t follow the advice given to her as per the Centre’s advisory and came to Lucknow on 11 March and attended various parties. Now, the people who were present in these parties can be potential Covid-19 patients. Hence, Ms Kapoor attempted to spread the pandemic disease,” says the CMO letter submitted to police Sunday.

The letter adds, “As per the details obtained from Taj Hotel, Kanika Kapoor and Ojas Desai stayed in room number 362 between 14 to 16 March. After she tested positive, the hotel has taken appropriate steps as per the directives issued by the WHO and the Centre.”

The CMO has asked police take appropriate steps in the matter with fresh details taking into consideration.

The chief medical officer of Lucknow had filed an FIR Friday night itself the day when Ms Kapoor was diagnosed with the deadly disease and emerged that she had already attended several parties and met over 400 persons between 11-20 March including India’s top politicians such as Vasundhara Raje, MP Dushyant Singh, UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh and Congress leader Jitin Prasada.