Kanika Kapoor's family point out her coronavirus positive report said she was a 28-year-old male

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has been receiving severe backlash for not going in self-isolation and attending several parties in Lucknow, despite being infected by coronavirus . The singer's kin, on Sunday, pointed out that the report which claimed Kanika Kapoor has tested positive for the coronavirus states her as a 28-year-old male.

'Baby Doll' singer Kanika Kapoor recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Lucknow. The singer was admitted in KGMU hospital in Lucknow, where she tested positive. However, her family has raised questions about the authenticity of reports that declared her COVID-19 positive. Speaking to a media portal, Kanika Kapoor's family members said that the reports that went viral states her as a 28-year-old male.

Here's the report that has been doing rounds of social media ever since the singer tested positive: