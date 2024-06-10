Sikkim Tragedy: 2 Killed, Several Houses Damaged As Flash Flood Wrecks Havoc In Namchi; Visuals Surface

Gangtok: Two persons died and several houses were damaged after heavy rain triggered a flash flood in Majua village in Sikkim's Namchi district on Monday morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Yangang area of the district, around 53 km from here, they said.

"Apart from the two deaths, a woman was seriously injured after the flash flood hit the village around 6 am, while another person is missing. The injured has been rushed to Singtam District Hospital. At least seven houses have also been damaged," an official said.

Rescue Operations Being Carried Out By State's Disaster Management Team

The state's disaster management teams are carrying out rescue work at the spot with the help of police personnel and locals, he said.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang, who is set to take oath as chief minister for a second term later on Monday, has taken stock of the situation, the official said.