Sikkim Floods: IAF Continues Evacuation; Mi-17 V5, CH-47 Chinooks & Cheetah Helicopters In Mission

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 15, 2023
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has been tirelessly engaged in relief operations in the flood-ravaged region of Sikkim. Their Chinook and Mi-17 V5 helicopters have been at the forefront, conducting a staggering 200 sorties.
These operations have resulted in the evacuation of over 1700 individuals and the delivery of approximately 99 tonnes of essential relief materials.
To bolster these critical relief efforts, more than 200 personnel have been deployed in the area, ensuring that the relief operations receive the necessary support.
The IAF has positioned an array of helicopters, including the Mi-17 V5, CH-47 Chinooks, and Cheetah helicopters, all of which play a pivotal role in evacuating those stranded in remote areas and supplying vital resources to areas that have become inaccessible due to the floods.
The gravity of the situation is underscored by the latest report from the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority (SSDMA) as of October 11 at 8 pm. The report confirms a death toll of 37 individuals, with an additional 78 people reported as missing, adding to the heart-wrenching human toll this disaster has exacted.
This dire situation unfolded as the Lhonak glacier in the Sikkim Himalayas ruptured on October 3, causing one side of the lake to breach its banks. This catastrophe led to a surge in water levels in the Teesta River and inundated various areas of the state.
This tragic event has not only claimed dozens of lives but also left thousands of tourists stranded, compounding the challenges faced by the authorities.
The impact of these flash floods on Sikkim has been profound, causing extensive disruptions that have damaged footbridges, roads, and various other infrastructure elements.
Despite the immense challenges posed by this disaster, the IAF's unwavering commitment to relief operations remains steadfast, and their efforts will persist as long as there is a need for assistance in the region.
