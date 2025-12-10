 Rahul Gandhi Submits Formal Dissents Against PM Modi, HM Shah On Selection Of Central Panel Chiefs: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi Submits Formal Dissents Against PM Modi, HM Shah On Selection Of Central Panel Chiefs: Report

Rahul Gandhi Submits Formal Dissents Against PM Modi, HM Shah On Selection Of Central Panel Chiefs: Report

Reportedly, the meeting lasted for more than an hour, during which Gandhi objected to the names proposed by the government and submitted his disagreement in writing. , Gandhi is part of the statutory selection panels for these watchdog bodies. Reportedly, he has repeatedly accused the government of attempting to compromise the independence of institutions tasked with ensuring accountability.

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | ANI

New Delhi: Congress MP and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday reportedly submitted a formal note of dissent during a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to finalise appointments to major transparency institutions, including the Central Information Commission (CIC) and the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC).

Reportedly, the meeting lasted for more than an hour, during which Gandhi objected to the names proposed by the government and submitted his disagreement in writing.

Read Also
PM Modi, HM Amit Shah & Rahul Gandhi Hold Closed-Door Meeting to Finalise Central Information...
article-image

As the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi is part of the statutory selection panels for these watchdog bodies. Reportedly, he has repeatedly accused the government of attempting to compromise the independence of institutions tasked with ensuring accountability.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi escalated his criticism of the government on X, accusing the BJP of transforming the Election Commission into a “tool for vote chori”.

FPJ Shorts
Amazon Commits USD 35 Bn To Power India’s Digital Leap; Signals Renewed Faith In India
Amazon Commits USD 35 Bn To Power India’s Digital Leap; Signals Renewed Faith In India
'Election Commission Conducting 'SIR' As Part Of Its Constitutional Mandate': Amit Shah In Lok Sabha During Debate On Election Reforms
'Election Commission Conducting 'SIR' As Part Of Its Constitutional Mandate': Amit Shah In Lok Sabha During Debate On Election Reforms
Evolving Macros Continue To Drive Decisions Across India's Changing Investment Landscape
Evolving Macros Continue To Drive Decisions Across India's Changing Investment Landscape
Viral Video: Drunk Youths Stop School Bus, Force Class 9 Girl To Get Off In Karnataka; Accused Arrested
Viral Video: Drunk Youths Stop School Bus, Force Class 9 Girl To Get Off In Karnataka; Accused Arrested

Sharing a clip of his Tuesday Lok Sabha speech on X, he posed three pointed questions on recent changes to election laws, the removal of the Chief Justice of India from the EC selection panel, the grant of near-total legal immunity to the Commission ahead of the 2024 polls, and the decision to destroy CCTV footage within 45 days.

The Chief Information Commissioner and 10 Information Commissioners are responsible for reviewing and providing information in response to RTI appeals filed by applicants who are not satisfied with government responses.

The CIC is the highest body in regard to RTI-related complaints or appeals. The CIC currently has only two commissioners. These are Anandi Ramalingam and Vinod Kumar Tiwari. Over 30,000 RTI cases are pending, reported NDTV. The last Chief Information Commissioner was Heeralal Samariya, who demitted office on September 13 after turning 65. He was appointed as the CIC in November 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Kolkata CEO Office Sets Up Special Camps In Red-Light Areas To Help Sex Workers Complete Voter...

Kolkata CEO Office Sets Up Special Camps In Red-Light Areas To Help Sex Workers Complete Voter...

Rahul Gandhi Submits Formal Dissents Against PM Modi, HM Shah On Selection Of Central Panel Chiefs:...

Rahul Gandhi Submits Formal Dissents Against PM Modi, HM Shah On Selection Of Central Panel Chiefs:...

Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Alert In These States Of India As Mercury Dips Below Normal|...

Cold Wave In North India: IMD Issues Alert In These States Of India As Mercury Dips Below Normal|...

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In UAPA Delhi Riots Case

Supreme Court Reserves Verdict On Bail Pleas Of Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In UAPA Delhi Riots Case

Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Two Children, Injures Toddler In Purnea Village Attack Over Family Dispute

Bihar Shocker: Man Kills Two Children, Injures Toddler In Purnea Village Attack Over Family Dispute