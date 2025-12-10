Kolkata CEO Office Sets Up Special Camps In Red-Light Areas To Help Sex Workers Complete Voter Enrolment

The West Bengal CEO's office on Wednesday organised camps in three red-light areas in Kolkata to help sex workers fill up enumeration forms as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state. | Representative Image

Kolkata: The West Bengal CEO's office on Wednesday organised camps in three red-light areas in Kolkata to help sex workers fill up enumeration forms as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, an official said.

These camps were set up in red-light zones in Kidderpore, Kalighat and Chetla areas in the city, he said.

The move comes a day after similar assistance camps were organised in Sonagachi, Asia's largest red-light district, in the eastern metropolis.

The special camps in the three red-light areas started functioning from 11 am, he said.

"The cwere held at Five Star Club on Munshiganj Road in Kidderpore, and also at 148 Kalighat Road. The two camps were closed by 12.40 pm," the Election Commission official said.

The camp in Chetla was being conducted at the moment, he said.

"The sex workers will be assisted in filling up the enumeration forms. The camp will continue till 4 pm," he said.

In Kidderpore, there were at least 70 sex workers, while the number is nearly 100 in Kalighat, the official told PTI, adding that there are around 60 workers in Chetla.

This initiative comes in response to concerns raised by several organisations working for the welfare of sex workers and their children.

The CEO’s office had assured that dedicated camps would be organised to address the concerns and support the community.

On Tuesday, 805 sex workers in Sonagachi had thronged the assistance camps organised by the office of the CEO with anxiety writ large on their faces, even as Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said not a single eligible voter would be excluded.

Many of the women, who have been living for years in the narrow lanes and congested 'kothis' of north Kolkata's ward number 18, said they were worried that their names might be struck off the voters' list as they lack proof of ancestry or have long lost contact with their natal families after being trafficked, abandoned or fleeing home decades ago.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)