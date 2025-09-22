Sikkim State Lottery Result: Sept 22, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Results announced today, The Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery results will be declared at 6 PM on September 15, 2025. The first prize winner will receive ₹1 crore. Stay tuned as we update the complete winners list. If you bought a ticket, check the results here to see if you are among the lucky winners.
Where to Check the Results
You can view the results for the Dear Blitzen Monday Weekly Lottery September 22, 2025, here:
Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw
Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:
http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#
www.lotterysambad.com
www.sikkimlotterysambad.com
Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India
Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.
Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.
The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.
Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown
1st Prize: Rs 1 crore
2nd Prize: Rs 9,000
3rd Prize: Rs 450
4th Prize: Rs 250
5th Prize: Rs 120
Cons Prize: Rs 1,000
Disclaimer
We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.