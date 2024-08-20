Sikkim: 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 Dam's Power Station Destroyed By Landslide; Visuals Surface

Balutar (Sikkim): A major landslide on Tuesday morning destroyed the power station of NHPC's 510 MW Teesta Stage 5 dam in Balutar in Sikkim.

About The Incident

The hill adjacent to the power station has been under threat for many weeks now, with frequent minor slides. However, on Tuesday morning, a major chunk of the hill slid down and destroyed the power station.

🚨🇮🇳 #BREAKING



LANDSLIDE DESTROYS TEESTA DAM POWER STATION IN SIKKIM



📌 #Guwahati | #Sikkim | #India



- Massive #landslide hits NHPC's Teesta Stage 5 dam power station

- No injuries or casualties reported, power station evacuated earlier

- Incident occurs after frequent minor… pic.twitter.com/qETzDl30ih — Weather monitor (@Weathermonitors) August 20, 2024

No casualties were reported due to slides in the past, the power station was evacuated days ago. However, workers close by working at the power station recorded the landslide on their phones.

The Stage 5 dam became defunct after the October 2023 Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) across the Teesta River Basin. The dam which was destroyed in the ensuing flash flood overflow was being reconstructed.