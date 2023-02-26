Sidhu Moosewala murder accused Mandeep Toofan, Manmohan Singh die in clash between inmates in Punjab jail

Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan and Manmohan Singh, the two accused in the murder of Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala, died in jail after a clash between inmates.

News agency ANI reported that there was a fight between miscreants in the Goidwal Sahib Jail, in which Duran Mandeep Singh Toofan, resident of Rai, was killed. Keshav resident of Bathida & Manmohan Singh Mohana, resident of Badlada, were admitted to Civil Hospital Tarn Taran, DSP Jaspal Singh Dhillon informed.

Manmohan Singh also succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

Mandeep Singh Toofan was arrested in September 2022

The Anti-Gangster Task Force of the Punjab Police on September 16 had arrested gangsters, Manpreet Singh, alias Mani Rayya (30), and Mandeep Singh, alias Mandeep Toofan (24), from Harsha Chhinna (Amritsar) and Khakh village (Tarn Taran), respectively.

Ahead of their arrests, Mani Rayya and Mandeep Singh Toofan had shared a post on their respective Facebook accounts. In his post, Mani posted a picture of his with a caption: "Not all battles are fought for winning it; however, some are fought to show your existence." While, Toofan shared a news clip and refuted the allegations of being involved in drug smuggling.

Manmohan Mohana did recce around Sidhu Moosewala

Earlier this month, the Mansa Court rejected the bail application of Manmohan Singh Mohana. The court observed that granting bail to the accused could be detrimental to the case.

Manmohan Singh Mohana, resident of Ralla village, was arrested in June last year after police wanted to investigate his links with gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar in connection with the Sidhu Moosewala murder case.

According to reports, Mohana was given the task to recce around Sidhu Moosewala during the January-February Punjab Assembly elections.

Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead on May 29 in Mansa district

More details to follow...