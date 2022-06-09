Sidhu Moose Wala murder: One main conspirator fled the country, another absconding

Sidhu Moose Wala | ANI

A day after Delhi Police on Wednesday said gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, currently in its custody, was the mastermind behind singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, intelligence agencies have now learnt that Bishnoi's brother Anmol has fled the country and Bishnoi's nephew Sachin is absconding.

Sources in intelligence agencies told ANI, "Sachin Bishnoi, who took the responsibility of killing Sidhu Moose Wala, is expected to leave the country, while according to intelligence agencies, Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol Bishnoi has already left the country." According to the police sources, both of them were likely the main coordinators of the Punjabi singer's murder.

If sources are to be believed, Lawrence Bishnoi was aware of this. "Right from hatching the entire conspiracy to providing logistics, Anmol and Sachin made preparations and carried out a recce. Lawrence knew what was going to happen, but only Sachin and Anmol knew how to execute it," said sources.

Anmol left the country right after the plan was executed, while Sachin is also feared to have left the country. Sources said that Sachin himself had claimed responsibility for the incident, while Anmol's name had cropped up during the interrogation of those arrested by the Punjab Police.

Sources said that so far, five shooters have been identified, while the one who has been caught by the police so far is not the shooter but only involved in the conspiracy in some way or the other. Police said that so far three shooters have been firmly identified, while two seem to be suspicious about being involved in the incident. In this case, Saurabh Mahakal, a resident of Maharashtra, was arrested in a joint operation by Mumbai and Delhi Police.

Mahakal has told the police officials during interrogation that Santosh alias Sonu, a resident of Pune, Maharashtra, was involved in the shooting, while Priyavrat and Manjeet, residents of Sonipat, were also present during the shooting and opened fire. The footage of both of them was found in a CCTV located near the incident, in which they were in the same Bolero from which Moosewala was chased.

The police also have two more pictures, Manpreet and Jagroop, residents of Tarn Taran in Punjab. It is believed that he was also involved in the shooting. It is learned that Lawrence Bishnoi was running a racket of extortion from singers in Punjab. At the same time, last year, Goldy Brar had also threatened Moose Wala by calling him on his behalf. After the murder of Moose Wala, the police are assuming that more singers may be on their radar.

According to the police, Facebook and social media posts are being investigated. "We are keeping an eye, which revealed that VPN (Virtual private network) was used by the culprits on social media so that their location could not be traced by the police," sources said.

On the trail of singer Sidhu Moosewala's killers, the Punjab Police on June 6 arrested Sandeep alias Kekra, who allegedly provided real-time information to the eight sharp-shooters on the singer's movement. Police officials said Kekra had provided clues that pointed to the involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol and nephew Sachin.