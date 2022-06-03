Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police clarifies that Bishnoi has not admitted to killing

New Delhi: Delhi police have clarified that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not admitted to the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.
Bishnoi said during interrogation that Moose Wala was murdered as a form of revenge but that he had no hand in the murder.
Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday evening.
