Sidhu Moose Wala murder: Delhi Police clarifies that Bishnoi has not admitted to killing

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday evening

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, June 03, 2022, 12:39 PM IST
Lawrence Bishnoi | Facebook

New Delhi: Delhi police have clarified that gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has not admitted to the murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala.

Bishnoi said during interrogation that Moose Wala was murdered as a form of revenge but that he had no hand in the murder.

Moose Wala was shot dead in Mansa on Sunday evening.

