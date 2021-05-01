Shut down India for weeks to break COVID-19 chain: White House's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci

While the whole world has taken note of India’s horrific Covid-19 second wave crisis, White House's chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci has suggested a complete lockdown for a few weeks to curb transmission of the Covid-19. According to Fauci, a temporary lockdown in India is the need of the hour as it could have a significant impact on the dynamics of the outbreak. “You can shut down temporarily to put an end to the cycle of transmission. So one of the things to be considered is to temporarily shut down," Fauci told The Indian Express.

"We are very pained to see India suffering so much. And that's the reason why the rest of the world needs to chip in and help," he added. Fauci emphasised that the most important thing is to get oxygen, supplies, medication, PPE and vaccinations. "To have a country like India, where two per cent of people are vaccinated, is a very serious situation. You absolutely have to get more people vaccinated," according to Fauci.