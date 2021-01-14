Shripad Naik Health Update: Union Minister's blood pressure, pulse, urinary parameters normal, says hospital

Panaji (Goa): Union Minister Shripad Naik's vital parameters- blood pressure, urinary and blood parameters are normal and a team of doctors from All India Institute of Medical Sciences and the Goa Medical College is continuously monitoring his progress, the GMC said.

There is also no need to shift to Delhi, the minister who met with an accident and is being treated at the GMC, officials said on Wednesday.

Naik has been taken off from ventilator support and shifted to high flow nasal oxygen, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

"We are very satisfied with his (Naik's) breathing, blood pressure, and other health parameters. We have seen him and advised him how to take him off the ventilator tomorrow," Dr Rajeshwari, head of the AIIMS team said after evaluating Naik's health.