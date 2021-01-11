Union Minister Shripad Naik injured in a car accident; wife, close aide dead

Union Minister Shripad Naik's wife and personal secretary died on Monday evening after the car in which the three were travelling in met with an accident in Karnataka. His wife and his personal secretary Deepak, who were critical after the crash, died in the hospital, police confirmed. Reportedly, Naik is out of danger.

The Union Minister's car met with an accident near a village in Ankola Taluk of Uttara Kannada dist. They were en route Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident took place, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for Naik's treatment in the state.