Shrikant Tyagi case: Heavy police deployed in Noida as community assembles for Mahapanchayat

Shrikant Tyagi case: UP Police take out flag march ahead of Tyagi mahapanchayat on Sunday

New Delhi: As the Tyagi community meets for mahapanchayat on Sunday in Noida. Heavy police force has been deployed by the UP police. A mahapanchayat has been organised by the Tyagis, a dominant community in Western UP, to show support for Shrikant Tyagi, who was recently arrested after being accused of abusing a woman in Noida.

Noida, UP | Heavy police force deployed as Tyagi community assembles for the Mahapanchayat pic.twitter.com/cBFp2GhLpL — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 21, 2022

Days after a video of Shrikant Tyagi cursing and punching a woman at Grand Omaxe in Noida's Sector 93 went viral, he was detained. He is presently in jail. A mahapanchayat has been organised by the Tyagi community to show its support for the self-declared leader.

Noida, UP | Police take out flag march ahead of Mahapanchayat by Tyagi community tomorrow



We brought officials to get them accustomed to their duty points. Several police officials deployed at all imp & strategic points as per info we have: ADCP Noida, Ranvijay Singh pic.twitter.com/mmyELm5H8a — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2022

The Noida police held a flag march in the region prior to the mahapanchayat. According to ADCP Ranvijay Singh, the police brought in the officials to help them get used to their duty locations. According to the information we have, "several police personnel deployed at all crucial and strategic places," he stated.

Following Tyagi's arrest, Gautambuddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma asserted that Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a "zero-tolerance" attitude for assault on women.