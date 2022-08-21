Viral video: Woman detained for abusing, assaulting security guard in posh Noida society

The visuals show the woman grabbing the guard by his neck, even as he tries to free himself | Video screengrab

Noida: After a video had gone viral on social media showing a woman abusing and physically assaulting a security guard at a posh residential society here, the police immediately swung into action and detained her.

The visuals showed the woman grabbing the guard by his neck, even as he tries to free himself, and asks her to call the police.

Viewer discretion is advised: The video contains extremely vulgar language

In the video, the woman is seen misbehaving with a guard, over a trivial matter of him being late to open the society’s gate.

The video is over two minutes long. After this video surfaced, Noida Police has took cognizance of the matter. The video of the woman is being told of JP Green Wish Society, in Noida's Sector-126.

The woman is seen grabbing the guard’s hand, who exercises enormous restraint and is seen pleading in front of the woman.

After a while, the woman begins to hurl abuses and extremely vulgar language at the guard, whose colleagues continue to try and pacify her. She repeatedly grabs the guard’s collar.

After woman's misbehaviour, the guard is seen to be upset, and talks about leaving the job.

"The woman was in an inebriated state and could not stand properly," the security guard who was assaulted said.

An FIR was later registered after the incident invited massive outrage on social media.

Swati Maliwal, Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, condemned the incident, and called upon the Noida Police to take strict action against her.

"This woman is openly abusing this guard with so much hooliganism and abusing. What kind of vulgarity is this? @noidapolice Strict action is necessary against this woman," Maliwal tweeted.

The video comes days after a politician named Shrikant Tyagi was seen abusing and threatening a woman inside Grand Omaxe Society in Sector 93 in Noida. After massive outrage, he was arrested by the police after being on the run for four days.