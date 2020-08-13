Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra: How you can help donate and build Ram Mandir including bank account details

In a series of tweets, that include a video appeal, general secretary Champat Rai requested for donation from devotees for the temple. PM Modi had attended the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony and laid the foundation stone of the temple on August 5. He said the Trust had received a number of mails and messages in which people have offered to make financial contributions for the temple construction.

According to a report by Economic Times, the trust has so far received Rs 60 crore as donation for building Ram mandir.

The trust also shared details of the bank accounts of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and various ways to make donations.