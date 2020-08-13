Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra: How you can help donate and build Ram Mandir including bank account details

Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Khestra on Wednesday urged devotees to make donation to the trust for construction of Ram mandir in Ayodhya.
Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Khestra, which is constituted to look after the construction and management of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya, tweeted on Wednesday saying, "The work for construction of a Bhavya and Divya Shri Ram Mandir has finally commenced after Bhoomi Pujan by Hon'ble Prime Minister at Shri Ram Janmbhoomi in Ayodhya. Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra calls upon all Shri Ram Bhakts to contribute wholeheartedly to the cause."
In a series of tweets, that include a video appeal, general secretary Champat Rai requested for donation from devotees for the temple. PM Modi had attended the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony and laid the foundation stone of the temple on August 5. He said the Trust had received a number of mails and messages in which people have offered to make financial contributions for the temple construction.
According to a report by Economic Times, the trust has so far received Rs 60 crore as donation for building Ram mandir.
The trust also shared details of the bank accounts of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra and various ways to make donations.
Here's how you can donate:
Bank account set up by trust for the donations:
Bank: State Bank of India
Branch: Naya Ghat Road, Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh 224123
For Cash Deposit:
Current Account: 39161498809
Cheque Deposit/ Online Transfer:
Saving Account: 39161495808
IFSC CODE: SBIN0002510
