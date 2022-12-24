Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Mathura court approves survey of Shahi Idgah mosque from January 2

A Mathura court on Saturday approved the survey of the Shahi Idgah mosque by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) from January 2 in the Krishna Janmabhoomi case. The next hearing will take place on January 20.

The court passed the order on a lawsuit filed by Vishnu Gupta of the Hindu Sena. The petitioners claim that the Shahi Idgah mosque was allegedly built at the Krishna Janmabhoomi, or the birthplace of Lord Krishna, on orders of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in 1669-70.

Petitioners also claim signs of temples, like those of “om, swastika and lotus” exist inside the mosque, besides its alleged “Hindu architecture”.

The Mathura court had earlier dismissed the Krishna Janmabhoomi suit, saying if it was registered, then many worshippers may approach the court in various cases.

The pleas have been filed by deity Thakur Keshav Dev Ji Maharaj virajman (in-situ) in its capacity as a juristic person, represented by advocates Mahendra Pratap Singh and Rajendra Maheshwari as its “next friend”, among others. The other petitioners included United Hindu Front founder Jai Bhagwan Goyal, a Delhi resident, and Vrindavan’s Dharm Raksha Sangh president Saurabh Gaur.

The petitioners have also challenged the compromise made between authorities of Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan and Shahi Idgah mosque in 1968.

The defendants in the suit are Intezamia Committee Shahi Idgah Masjid and UP Sunni Central Waqf Board, among others.

The Supreme Court in 2019 handed over the mosque site to Hindus for a grand Ram temple and ordered alternative land for a mosque.