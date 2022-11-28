Shraddha Murder Case: Delhi Police van carrying Aaftab Poonawalla attacked by 2 men with swords in Rohini, watch shocking video

New Delhi: A Delhi police van carrying Aaftab Poonawalla was attacked by a group of men Monday evening in Rohini.

Reports say Aaftab was being taken from Forensic Science Laboratory in Rohini when two men with swords tried to break open the Delhi Police van in which he was seated.

Aaftab Poonawalla's van was attacked by two men who tried to stop the vehicle by blocking it with their car. Visuals showed a policeman deployed for the accused's security flashing his service revolver to take control of the situation.

One of the attackers told media persons that "We were waiting for him to come out the lab so that we could attack him in pursuit of giving justice to Shraddha who belongs to our community."

Attackers 'belong' to Hindu Sena

The attack appears to be a security lapse by the Delhi as security concerns persisted after he was arrested for the heinous crime. Public outrage had grown against Aaftab with many fringe groups threatening to attack him whenever they found a chance.

The attackers were said to be from Hindu Sena, a right-wing outfit, who were waiting outside the FSL lab in a car with sharp weapons like swords and hammers since 8 am in the morning.

The attackers claimed that they do not care of law and order if somebody will hurt women of their community, as they are like their mother and sisters. The group was heard shouting slogans such as Hindu Sena Zindabad. Bharat mata ki jai, jai Shriram.

"We are ready to go to jail. We have got the swords from Gurudwara in Delhi and Gurgaon. We are ten people. We will get rifles and pistol. If any body will hurt our daughter, sisters, we will not leave him," said one of the attackers while being taken into police custody.

Aaftab Poonawalla unhurt in the incident

Reports say Aaftab escaped unhurt in the incident in the vehicle which later left for Tihar jail where he is lodged.

The remaining sessions of the polygraph test on Aaftab Poonawala, accused of brutally killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, took place at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Rohini today.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)