Shraddha murder case: Accused Aftab Poonawala asks Tihar administration to provide novels and books to read

Aaftab Poonawala (L) and Shradha Walkar (R) |

New Delhi: Accused Aftab Poonawala who is under Tihar jail for killing and chopping his live-in partener Shraddha Walkar, has asked the Tihar administration to provide novels and literature books to read. In return, the administration had agreed to do so and will soon provide him with the books, said agency.

Ealier, according to news agencies, the killer was seen spending time by plotting chess moves, often solitary and occasionally sparring with two fellow inmates, jail authorities said.

Aaftab shares his jail cell with two more inmates who frequently play a game of chess on the chess board available in the cell. Often Aaftab keenly observes the games of the two other inmates and whenever he gets a chance he plays both the white and black pieces. He is the single player and he strategises and plays both sides himself, says sources.

As per the reports, during the course of the investigation, taking note of his calculated moves a senior officer of the Delhi Police had even stated, "sometimes it seems that the investigating officer is not us but the accused Aaftab, at whose behest the Delhi Police department is going places, and it is evident in the way the police has got entangled in his already woven story."

As per the agencies, "This is the reason why during initial investigation, the police took the help of a psychologist to get to know his mind, and later sought a narco analysis test." "It is difficult to believe anything about him", the police sources said.