Shraddha Murder Case: Aaftab Poonawala to undergo narco test, Delhi court clears it

Aaftab Poonawala will have to undergo a narco test on Thursday, December 1. A Delhi court has cleared the request of the police.

Sources say Aaftab Poonawala may have started destroying evidence pertaining to the killing of his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar after he received a call from the Manikpur police station seeking the whereabouts of the Vasai girl who was reported missing by her father Vikas Walkar in October. Vikas was alerted by her friend Laxman Nadar who had not heard from Shraddha for more than three months.

Aaftab disposed of Shraddha’s mobile phone after the Manikpur police called him for questioning following her father’s complaint, sources said. He threw her phone in Bhayandar creek when he came to Vasai after being summoned by the police, sources said. He had also thrown away her sim card so that her last location could not be pinned. The police have still not been able to recover the phone.