'Shows you have lost the poll': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee during rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a rally in West Bengal, hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and citing several reasons for her party's impending defeat. The speech comes even as other parts of the state vote in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.

Speaking at a public event in Cooch Behar, Modi hit out at the Chief Minister, repeatedly asserting that the Trinamool Congress would lose the ongoing elections. "Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections," he claimed.

"Didi, you are not proud that West Bengal is seeing more than 80% voter turnout. It means that you are losing. Didi, it is certain that you will lose. Didi, you have scored an own-goal (like in football) in these elections," he added, playing upon the ruling party's 'khela hobe' slogan.