'Shows you have lost the poll': PM Modi hits out at Mamata Banerjee during rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a rally in West Bengal, hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and citing several reasons for her party's impending defeat. The speech comes even as other parts of the state vote in the third phase of the West Bengal Assembly polls.
Speaking at a public event in Cooch Behar, Modi hit out at the Chief Minister, repeatedly asserting that the Trinamool Congress would lose the ongoing elections. "Didi, the day you did 'khela' at the polling booth in Nandigram, the same day the country knew that you have lost the elections," he claimed.
"Didi, you are not proud that West Bengal is seeing more than 80% voter turnout. It means that you are losing. Didi, it is certain that you will lose. Didi, you have scored an own-goal (like in football) in these elections," he added, playing upon the ruling party's 'khela hobe' slogan.
Contending that the Muslim vote bank had "slipped out" of the TMC's hands, Modi said that this was evidence of the party's impending loss in the polls.
"Didi has been asking 'Is BJP God that it already knows it is winning polls?' I want to say to her that we're normal people engaged in the service of public. I want to tell the people that I'll return your love with interest in the form of development," he said.
Visuals shared by news agency ANI also showed the Prime Minister asking his team of doctors to assist a woman who faced some issues due to dehydration while attending his rally.
(With inputs from agencies)