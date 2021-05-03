'Should have used normal channels and protocols': New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern after embassy seeks oxygen cylinder from Youth Congress

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has commented on the controversy which broke out after New Zealand High Commission in India took to Twitter on Sunday and appealed to the Youth Congress leader Srinivas BV for an oxygen cylinder.

Ardern confirmed that a local staffer inside the Commission's compound had been "very unwell", however, she said that they should have followed "normal channels and protocols".

“Yes, we did see that there was a message that was put out. Our High Commission has apologized for the message. There are channels they can and should be going through for such matters," she said. "But, I should recognize that we do have a local staff member who is within the compound who has been very unwell. That was the basis on which the call was made,” she added.

When asked whether it looks good for the Commission to ask a member of the Opposition party for help, Ardern said that the High Commission themselves have removed the tweet and acknowledged that that wasn’t the process that should have been used. "There are other means and channels in the High Commission that have found themselves very well supported by the Indian government and also acknowledged that they should have been using those normal channels and protocols," she added.