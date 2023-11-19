'Shoot Israeli PM For War Crimes': Congress MP Rajmohan Unnithan At Pro-Palestine Rally In Kasargod

'Shoot Israeli PM For War Crimes': Congress MP From Kasargod Rajmohan Unnithan At Pro-Palestine Rally |

Rajmohan Unnithan, the Congress MP from Kasargod, known for his loose tongue that has often got him and his party into trouble, on Friday described Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a war criminal who should be shot dead without a trial.

Unnithan was speaking at a Palestine solidarity rally organised by the Kasaragod United Muslim Jamaath, a collective of mosques in and around Kasaragod town, on Friday. He said Hamas were not terrorists and anyone portraying them so needs to be countered.

The Congress leader who courts controversy often through his indiscreet remarks, had in 2013 threatened that those who tried to prevent the then chief minister Oommen Chandy's people contact programme would face the fate of Koothuparamba firing victims, in which five activists of DYFI were shot dead by police.

Unnithan Speaks On Muslims Killed Worldwide

The Congress leader told the Palestine solidarity rally that the United States killed 10 lakh Arabs or Muslims in Iraq, seven lakh Muslims in Afghanistan, and innocents in Korea and Vietnam. America's greed for war continues unsatiated, he added.

"Those who kill lakhs of people are patriots, but those who kill someone to protect their own land are extremists. If Hamas are extremists, each of us is with the extremists, he declared.

"I am ashamed to have been born in India. Is our Prime Minister not ashamed to back the US? The Indian prime minister has shamed India by agreeing to become a vassal of the US and the UK," Unnithan said.

"If the Islamic world comes together, even a speck of Benjamin Netanyahu will not be found. But they are peaceloving people. They have patience and self-restraint. Hamas took up arms because their patience was tested time and again," he said. The CPI-M has already held similar rallies and meetings in different parts of the state. State Congress leaders have not commented on Unnithans outburst