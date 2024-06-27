Shocking Video: Woman Seen Walking Naked On Busy Street In Broad Daylight In Ghaziabad, Viral Clip Prompts Probe

X

A shocking video, now viral on social media, shows a woman walking naked on a busy road in broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

In the video, the woman can be seen roaming without clothes on a busy road at Mohan Nagar Chauraha in Ghaziabad as nobody raises any objection, tries to stop her or even offers her clothes. The 9-second clip shows the woman walking amid traffic with vehicles and pedestrians passing by.

Watch the video here:

As per reports, the video was filmed two days ago on June 25.

As it stands, the woman's identity remains unknown. It is also not clear who the woman is and why she was roaming the streets naked.

Reports suggest that the authorities came to know about the incident only when the video of the incident surfaced on social media two days after the incident.

The incident raises questions about the law and order situation in the state, especially in Ghaziabad. It also becomes imperative for the Ghaziabad police to investigate the matter and find the woman as soon as possible to ensure her safety and security.

Trainee police sub-inspector allegedly commits suicide

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a trainee police sub-inspector allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service revolver in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Wednesday night in his room within the premises of Kothi police.

The victim identified as Arun Yadav, 30, had recently been transferred just two and a half months ago.

According to police, a suicide note from the scene cited his battle with migraine as the reason behind the step.

Additional SP (ASP) of Barabanki, Akhilesh Narain Singh, said that Arun, a resident of Kanpur, had joined the police force in March 2023.

"After completing a year of training, he was posted as Sub-Inspector at Kothi Police Station in March 2024. He shared his room with his batchmate Vishesh Kumar Kuril," the ASP said.

On Wednesday after having lunch together at the station canteen, Vishesh Kumar left for some work while Arun Yadav returned to his room. When Vishesh Kumar returned around 8 p.m., he found the door locked from inside.

Upon breaking open the door, he discovered Arun Yadav's lifeless body and service revolver nearby.

Vishesh Kumar immediately informed the senior authorities about the tragic event. ASP Singh said that the suicide note indicated distress due to migraine issues as the motive behind his decision. Family members have been informed about the incident.