Shocking Video: Man Crushed Under Tractor Trolley After Being Pushed On Road By Person He Was Arguing With In Kanpur

In a tragic incident, a man was crushed under a moving tractor trolley after a person with whom he was arguing with pushed the victim on the road in Kanpur's Bilhaur on Tuesday.

As per reports, the victim has been identified as 36-year-old Mukesh alias Lakhan, a resident of Arjunpur village who had come to Uttaripura town in Bilhaur for shopping.

In the purported video of the incident which surfaced on X, the tractor trolley was seen mowing down the man who was being pushed on the road only to lose his balance and fall. The video further shows that the vehicle, after crushing the man under its tyres, veered off from its path and hit a nearby shop on the right side of the road.

The fatal incident took place in the front of the Vishnu jewellers shop. Reports suggest that soon after the incident, the driver left the vehicle and ran away.

The police, who arrived after getting information from the shopkeepers, took details about the incident, informed the family members of the deceased and sent the body for postmortem.

Criminal carrying Rs 1 lakh reward killed in encounter in Jaunpur

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a criminal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was on Tuesday killed in an encounter in Jaunpur while another wanted criminal was injured in similar action in Meerut, officials said.

Sumit Singh alias Monu Chavanni was wanted in over two dozen criminal cases, they said.

He was killed in an encounter by a joint team of the Special Task Force and local police in Badlapur area, Superintendent of Police, Ajay Pal Sharma said.

Singh has a total of 24 criminal cases registered against him in Ghazipur, Ballia and Jaunpur districts of Uttar Pradesh and also some districts of Bihar, Sharma said, adding that a reward of Rs 1 lakh was announced on his arrest, he added.

Sharma said the STF and police had received information about the presence of Singh in the Badalpur area.

When the joint team reached the spot and tried to stop him, he opened fire at them. In retaliatory firing, Singh sustained a bullet injury and was taken to a nearby health centre where doctors declared him dead.

Police seized an AK-47 rifle and a pistol while two accomplices of Singh managed to flee from the spot. A search is on to nab them, the SP said.

In another encounter, a wanted criminal was injured after being shot in the leg by police in Meerut. Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded Shadab alias Chuha -- wanted in 11 criminal cases including cow slaughter -- in Suhail Garden locality.

In an exchange of fire, Shadab sustained a bullet injury in his leg. A country-made pistol and cartridges were seized from him, police said.