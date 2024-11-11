Shocking Video! Hyderabad Man Shoots At Girlfriend's Father With Air Gun For Sending Her To US; Arrested

Pic 1: Air gun used for shooting; Pic 2: Accused Balwinder Singh; Pic 3: CCTV screengrab |

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old man, Balwinder Singh, was arrested by Hyderabad Police for allegedly shooting his girlfriend’s father with an air gun on Sunday. The father, identified as Revant Anand, reportedly sent his daughter to the United States after breaking off her relationship with Balwinder, which led to this confrontation.

Balwinder, a former classmate of the man’s daughter, took issue with this decision and went to confront Anand at his residence in Venkateswara Colony yesterday. During their encounter, an argument broke out, escalating quickly as Balwinder allegedly pulled out an air gun and fired a shot. The bullet struck Anand in the right eye, causing serious injury, as per Telugu Scribe news portal.

CCTV Captures Accused Fleeing With Air Gun After Shooting

The altercation was partially recorded by CCTV footage from the building, which shows Balwinder entering the complex with the air gun and later fleeing the scene after the shooting. In his haste to escape, he also damaged Revant Anand's car’s windshield. The video uploaded on X by Chota News Telugu news portal shows exact moments of the altrercation.

Following the incident, Anand’s complaint to the police alleged that Balwinder had been persistently harassing his daughter, Manveeta, under the guise of being in love. He also noted that Balwinder had previously argued with him over the relationship, adding to the ongoing tensions.

Accused Balwinder Taken Into Custody

In response to the complaint, Hyderabad Police registered a case against Balwinder under Section 109 (attempted murder) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, along with provisions from the Arms Act. Balwinder was later immediately taken into custody by the Saroornagar Police.

Anand, aged 57, is currently receiving medical treatment for an eye injury. While an air gun typically lacks the power of a firearm, the incident resulted in considerable damage due to the proximity and vulnerability of the area targeted. Police officials are now conducting further investigations to fully understand the events leading up to the confrontation and the extent of Balwinder’s alleged harassment.