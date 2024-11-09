Shocking Video! Agra Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent In Suicide Bid Following Breakup With Girlfriend; Rescued After Cops Receive Online Alert |

UP: In a shocking incident from Uttar Pradesh's Agra, a young man fell into such deep depression that he decided to end his life on Friday after an alleged breakup with his girlfriend. Late at night, he uploaded a distressing video on Instagram showing himself consuming a chemical intended for killing mosquitoes. This alarming post triggered an immediate response from the local police.

At approximately 3:30 am, the police arrived at his residence, forcibly entered his room by breaking the door and rescued him. He was immediately taken to the hospital, where his life was saved. The young man had been battling depression for several days following the breakup.

आगरा में युवती ने युवक को प्यार में धोखा दे दिया।



युवक ने विषाक्त पदार्थ का सेवन कर इंस्टाग्राम पर वीडियो अपलोड कर दिया।



युवक अस्पताल में भर्ती है और इलाज जारी है। pic.twitter.com/9t4ZKqNBUu — Madan Mohan Soni (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) November 9, 2024

According to a Navbharat Times report quoting the Trans Yamuna Police Station, the police commissioner’s media cell received an alert message about the video. The message detailed that a young man had uploaded a video on Instagram where he appeared to be poisoning himself, indicating an intention to die. Acting swiftly on this alert, police officers Durgashankar and Manoj Kumar reached the young man's home in the Sati Nagar area of Naraich in Agra, shortly after receiving the notification.

Police Broke The Door & Rescued The Young Man

Upon arrival, the officers knocked on the door of the young man’s room but received no response. Concerned by the lack of reaction, they forcefully broke down the door. Inside, they found the young man in a semi-conscious state. He was immediately taken to the hospital for medical treatment. After receiving medical attention, his condition improved significantly. The police confirmed that the young man had ingested a mosquito repellent chemical in his attempt to commit suicide.

Further investigation revealed that the young man was residing in a rented room in Naraich's Sati Nagar and was originally from outside Agra. He had been preparing for competitive examinations, a demanding process that likely added to his stress. The conflict with his girlfriend had escalated, leading to their breakup and plunging him into severe depression over the past few days. On Friday night, overwhelmed by his emotional turmoil, he consumed the toxic chemical in a desperate bid to end his suffering.