 VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From 12th-Floor Balcony
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From 12th-Floor Balcony

VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From 12th-Floor Balcony

The residents of the building acted promptly and prevented the man from committing suicide. The man was seen hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor before being rescued by the residents of the same society. He allegedly attempted to commit suicide after losing his job.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 04:40 PM IST
article-image
Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job | X

Noida: In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Noida on Monday. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating widely on social media. The residents of the building acted promptly and prevented the man from committing suicide. The man was seen hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor before being rescued by the residents of the same society. He allegedly attempted to commit suicide after losing his job.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Supertech Capetown Housing Society in Noida, Sector-74. Reports suggest that the man tried to jump from the building due to distress after losing his job. However, the residents acted swiftly and saved his life. It can be seen in the video that the man is hanging from the 12th-floor balcony, on the verge of jumping, but residents arrived just in time, grabbing him from behind and stopping the suicide attempt.

Reports indicate that the man, a tenant living on rent in the society, had been struggling with mental stress after losing his job. He reportedly decided to take this extreme step due to a lack of support during his time of distress. The incident was recorded by an onlooker watching from a building located on the opposite side of the tower where the incident took place.

Read Also
Tragic! Youth Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor While Filming Slow Motion Reel In UP's Agra;...
article-image

The video of the incident was shared on social media and is quickly going viral. Internet users are praising the residents for their quick action in saving the man's life. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.

FPJ Shorts
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
50 French Universities Participate in Choose France Tour 2024
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Video: Navdeep Saini Fakes Injury As Delhi Hang On For A Draw Against Tamil Nadu In Ranji Trophy 2024-25
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
'Pet Palne Ki Majburiyaan...' Kanwar Dhillon Demands Apology From Manu Punjabi For Mocking GF Alice Kaushik's Panic Attack On BB18
Egypt Declared Malaria-Free By WHO
Egypt Declared Malaria-Free By WHO
If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here:

If you or anyone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, seek help here: | Mental Health Helplines

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhutan: Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Praises India's Leadership At NDTV Summit, Says Global South...

Bhutan: Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay Praises India's Leadership At NDTV Summit, Says Global South...

UP: Man Catches Wife In Compromising Position With Boyfriend In Car In Lucknow, Gets Thrashed By...

UP: Man Catches Wife In Compromising Position With Boyfriend In Car In Lucknow, Gets Thrashed By...

VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From...

VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From...

India-China Reach Deal on Patrols Along LAC

India-China Reach Deal on Patrols Along LAC

Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common...

Bengaluru Auto Driver Goes Viral For Displaying 'Learn Kannada' Poster Inside Vehicle, Lists Common...