VIDEO: Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job, Rescued By Residents While Hanging From 12th-Floor Balcony

Noida Man Attempts Suicide After Losing Job | X

Noida: In a shocking incident, a man attempted suicide by jumping from the 12th floor of a residential building in Noida on Monday. The incident was caught on camera, and the video is circulating widely on social media. The residents of the building acted promptly and prevented the man from committing suicide. The man was seen hanging from the balcony of the 12th floor before being rescued by the residents of the same society. He allegedly attempted to commit suicide after losing his job.

The incident occurred on Monday afternoon in Supertech Capetown Housing Society in Noida, Sector-74. Reports suggest that the man tried to jump from the building due to distress after losing his job. However, the residents acted swiftly and saved his life. It can be seen in the video that the man is hanging from the 12th-floor balcony, on the verge of jumping, but residents arrived just in time, grabbing him from behind and stopping the suicide attempt.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Reports indicate that the man, a tenant living on rent in the society, had been struggling with mental stress after losing his job. He reportedly decided to take this extreme step due to a lack of support during his time of distress. The incident was recorded by an onlooker watching from a building located on the opposite side of the tower where the incident took place.

The video of the incident was shared on social media and is quickly going viral. Internet users are praising the residents for their quick action in saving the man's life. There are no reports of any police action in connection with the matter.